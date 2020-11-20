COVID-19: Shibli Faraz urges opposition to show responsibility

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said protecting the health of the masses is the incumbent government’s priority.

Shibli Faraz in a tweet said coronavirus is an international phenomenon and not a product of any mind.

کرونا وباء ایک عالمی حقیقت ہے یہ کسی ذہن کی اختراع نہیں۔عدالتی فیصلہ بھی آچکا،اپوزیشن اب ہوش کے ناخن لے اور عوام دشمنی کی مرتکب نہ ہو۔عوام کی صحت کا تحفظ ہماری اولین ترجیح ہے۔خدانخواستہ اگر قیمتی جانوں کا ضیاع ہوا تو اس کے ذمہ داران اپوزیشن رہنما اور جلسوں کے منتظمین ہوں گے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 20, 2020

He said the opposition parties should show responsibility as the court has also issued its ruling. He said the opposition leaders and organizers of the public gatherings will be responsible in case of any human loss.

Earlier this week, spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani held Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for the COVID-19 spread in the province.

Read more: COVID-19: KP govt forms committee to convince PDM to postpone Peshawar rally

“Coronavirus cases recorded threefold increase after PDM’s public gathering in Quetta”, Liaquat Shahwani had claimed while addressing a press conference.

