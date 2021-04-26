Sindh notifies 20pc office attendance, imposes complete lockdown on Friday and Sunday

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday imposed new Covid-19 restrictions due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

As per the notification, only 20pc attendance will be allowed in government offices while the remaining 80pc govt staff will work from home.

The office timings will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm while the entrance of visitors has been completely banned in the Sindh Secretariat, read the notification.

Moreover, there will be a complete lockdown on Friday and Sunday across the Sindh province.

The provincial government today announced the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the coronavirus with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair at the CM House.

Intercity public transport will be closed from 29th of April in the province. There will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining with exception allowed to delivery and takeaways, announced CM Murad while addressing a press conference earlier today.

