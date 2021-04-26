Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh notifies 20pc office attendance, imposes complete lockdown on Friday and Sunday

Sindh Lockdown office attendance

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday imposed new Covid-19 restrictions due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

As per the notification, only 20pc attendance will be allowed in government offices while the remaining 80pc govt staff will work from home.

The office timings will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm while the entrance of visitors has been completely banned in the Sindh Secretariat, read the notification.

Moreover, there will be a complete lockdown on Friday and Sunday across the Sindh province.

The provincial government today announced the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the coronavirus with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair at the CM House.

Intercity public transport will be closed from 29th of April in the province. There will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining with exception allowed to delivery and takeaways, announced CM Murad while addressing a press conference earlier today.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Model Town man, wife found stabbed to death with throats slit

Pakistan

PM directs Punjab govt to launch web portal for public complaints

Pakistan

Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train to resume service under SOPs

Must Read

Prototype bus for Karachi Green Line ready in China, Asad Umar says

[X] Close