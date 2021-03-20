COVID-19 SOPs issued for Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the rising coronavirus cases, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday issued directives for participants in connection with the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

According to fresh directives, all participants/guests attending the 23rd March parade have been strictly directed to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Face masks have been made mandatory for all participants attending the 23rd March parade. Every person coming to attend Pakistan Day Parade will undergo temperature checks while it has been directed to staff to ensure the presence of hand sanitizers/masks at all entry gates of the parade.

The sitting arrangement for guests has been made keeping in view Covid-19 SOPs.

All is set to celebrate Pakistan Day with national zeal and zest on Tuesday. The rehearsals of Joint Services are underway in Islamabad besides preparations for the annual parade event.

National flags and banners inscribed with slogans of national solidarity have been mounted at all prominent places in the federal capital and across the country.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private tv channels will broadcast special programs to pay tribute to leaders and activists of the Pakistan Movement who passed the historic Pakistan Resolution at Manto Park, Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan has released a special song in connection with Pakistan Day. The song is written by Poet Amjad Islam Amjad.

