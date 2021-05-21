KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification regarding the designated laboratories for COVID-19 tests for inbound passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, ARY News reported on Friday.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the aviation authority has issued a list of designated laboratories in the Gulf countries for COVID-19 tests of inbound passengers from UAE and Bahrain.

The airlines operating flights to and from Pakistan were directed to accept negative COVID-19 PCR tests conducted only by the laboratories based in the UAE and Bahrain. It has been directed to allow the passengers for inbound travel to Pakistan only if they are holding negative PCR reports from the said labs.

The latest order will come into effect from May 29.

The aviation authority also warned the airlines of strict action over failure to implement the order.

Among the designated laboratories, 10 labs are based in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, 8 in Dubai, 7 in Ras al Khaimah, 7 in Sharjah, 8 in Fujairah, 5 in Ajman, 4 in Umm al Quwain and 11 in Bahrain.

Comments

comments