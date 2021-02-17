COVID Vaccination: NCOC advises health workers to get registered

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday advised all health workers to get them registered in their respective areas for COVID-19 vaccination, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has stated that protection of the frontline health workers is the foremost priority of the government.

During the vaccination drive, 32,807 health workers have been vaccinated in Sindh, the NCOC said in a statement.

“In Punjab 15,494 health workers have been administered vaccine, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1039 workers have got vaccine shots,” the NCOC said.

Moreover, in Gilgit-Baltistan 1013, Azad Kashmir 651, Islamabad 859 and in Balochistan 252 health workers were vaccinated during the coronavirus immunization campaign, according to the NCOC.

The federal government this Monday opened registration for citizens above the age of 65 years for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar in his tweet said: “Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send a message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in March.”

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.

Sindh had been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses for vaccination of the frontline health workers.

