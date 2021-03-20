Covid vaccine from China provided to provinces, says health ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccine from China has been provided to the provinces, ARY News reported.

“Around 3,50,000 doses of the corona vaccine have been supplied to Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the provinces,” sources at the health ministry said.

“A consignment of 1,87,500 vaccines, has been in storage with the federal government,” sources further said.

“The government has dispatched 1,50,000 vaccines to Punjab and 95,000 jabs to Sindh,” according to sources.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been provided 60,000 vaccines, Balochistan 15,000 doses and the administration of the federal capital city has been given 10,000 jabs,” sources said.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have also been supplied 10,000 vaccines each,” according to the sources.

Another shipment of the coronavirus vaccine will likely to reach Pakistan from China soon, sources added.

Moreover, the first consignment of the privately-imported Russian vaccine has also recently reached Karachi.

It is to be mentioned here that the third wave of COVID-19 in the country has caused alarm bells ringing with increasing number of infections and deaths by the disease.

