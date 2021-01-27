COVID-19 vaccine from China to reach Pakistan soon: Faisal Sultan   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that China has gifted 0.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, adding that it will reach Islamabad soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) special session, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the general public.

In the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, senior citizens will be administered with the anti-pandemic medicine, he added.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination.

Earlier on January 21, China would provide 500,000 doses of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said, thanking “friend” Beijing for its generosity.

Talking to media in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had said that China offered Pakistan to send an airplane and airlift the vaccine doses.

“Chinese foreign minister, in a telephonic conversation, has gifted half-million virus doses to Pakistan and said that Islamabad can airlift the medicine,” he had added.

