Researchers make major breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine search

Scientists in Australia have made a major breakthrough in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine saying their drug can neutralise the deadly virus.

Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) are conducting a trial of the experimental vaccine which they say is generating immunity levels higher than in recovered coronavirus patients.

The project co-leader Professor Paul Young said the pre-clinical results from growing the virus in cell cultures indicated the vaccine’s development is going to plan.

The vaccine will go into human trials once the final results from the pre-clinical tests arrive in early June.

“This is what we were hoping for, and it’s a great relief for the team given the tremendous faith placed in our technology by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation), federal and Queensland governments and our philanthropic partners,” Prof Young said in a statement.

“We were particularly pleased that the strength of the antibody response was even better than those observed in samples from COVID-19 recovered patients.”

Professor Kanta Subbarao of the Doherty Institute, which is working with UQ, tested the vaccine samples in the laboratory.

“This is a very important finding because similar immune responses with SARS vaccines in animal models were shown to lead to protection from infection,” Prof Subbarao said.

Queensland University researchers have used rapid response technology to develop a vaccine, which took three weeks to produce.

The vaccine was developed using molecular clamp technology that locks the ‘spike’ protein into a shape which allows the immune system to be able to recognise and then neutralise the virus.

The university received a request from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to use its newly patented DNA-based molecular clamp technology to fast-track the vaccine after the virus hit Australia’s shores in January.

Dr Chappell and his team of 20 researchers have spent the last 15 months preparing for a “rapid response”.

The technology uses the DNA sequence of the coronavirus released by China to produce a protein that’s the same as the one on the surface of the actual virus.

That protein will be the essence of the vaccine, capable of generating immune system responses that protect people.

