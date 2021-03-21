Web Analytics
President Alvi weighs on effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi took to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday to shed light on the effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He stressed that Covid-19 vaccination is a must. “It is given in two doses & takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases it is 100% effective & in remaining, severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate,” he explained.

“Beware of those who create doubt, as they know not,” President Dr. Alvi cautioned.

His tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime minister tested Covid-19 positives two days after receiving the vaccine, triggering a debate on the effectiveness of the jab.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Dr Faisal Sultan, the premier’s Special Assistant on Health, announced in a Twitter statement the other day. Hours later, PTI leaders confirmed that Bushra Bibi has also contracted the virus.

