Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COVID-19: WHO chief goes into quarantine

WHO chief COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is going into isolation after he revealed he had been in close proximity of someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet.

A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to allay fears that could hamper a global rollout of shots and prolong the pandemic.

The scheme is being set up by the promoters of the COVAX vaccine facility, which is co-led by the WHO and GAVI, a vaccine alliance.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

23 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in October

International

Iran imposes travel restrictions as virus deaths hit record

International

US election 2020: Biden nears finish line with lead in polls, but Trump still close…

International

Man arrested after dumping human head in a recycling bin in Spain


ARY NEWS URDU