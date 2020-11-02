COVID-19: WHO chief goes into quarantine

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is going into isolation after he revealed he had been in close proximity of someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet.

A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to allay fears that could hamper a global rollout of shots and prolong the pandemic.

The scheme is being set up by the promoters of the COVAX vaccine facility, which is co-led by the WHO and GAVI, a vaccine alliance.

