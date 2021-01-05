Covid advisory: CAA updates its international travel categories

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has updated Tuesday its Covid advisory and A- and B categories for international travel which will come in effect from tomorrow, ARY News reported.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding Covid test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, CAA said today.

It is pertinent to note that earlier yesterday, CAA issued new travel restrictions for the passengers coming in from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa in view of a second novel coronavirus wave amplified by a newly detected Covid strain found hastily transmissible across Britain.

According to the then CAA advisory on inbound travel from UK and South Africa, any Pakistan passport holder with a Business visa, visitor visa or Transit visa can board Pakistani-bound UK and South Africa flight on a condition they test COVID negative in a PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to flight.

Diplomats and their families may also travel to Pakistan from UK and South Africa while in possession of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours prior to flight.

