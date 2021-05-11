COVID cases, positivity ratio start declining in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a gradual decline in new COVID-related new infections and positivity rate, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,084 new infections emerged when 38,883 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases after a decline was recorded at 7.93%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 11 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,883

Positive Cases: 3084

Positivity % : 7.93%

Deaths : 113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 10, 2021

During the past 24 hours, as many as 113 people lost their lives to the pandemic, taking the overall death toll to 19,106.

On Monday, sources told ARY News that the number of healthcare workers affected by the virus nationwide since the pandemic began last year in February has reached 16,131.

As of May 10, 9,631 doctors, 2,313 nurses, and 4,187 health staff had been affected by the virus, 156 of whom have succumbed to the disease.

