Covid causes 11 new deaths in KP, infects 170 more people

PESHAWAR: As Covid-curse perpetuates across Pakistan, at least 11 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have plunged to death in a period of 24 hours on Tuesday while 170 more diagnose with the viral infection, ARY News reported.

With new deaths reported today, the total fatalities, since the earliest outbreak of the pandemic here, now stand at 1,923 all over the province.

On the other hand, the total numbers of infected people have reached 67,589 out of which 2,637 cases remain actively infected, the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa noted.

READ: Pakistan starts Covid vaccination drive today

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is to launch Pakistan’s anti-Covid vaccination drive that sees health workers at the forefront of the country’s fight against the pandemic getting the jab in the first phase.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted that the vaccination drive will start today in the prime minister’s presence. “God willing, the national COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence in all provincial capitals tomorrow,” he added.

He said frontline health workers will be administered the vaccine first.

Comments

comments