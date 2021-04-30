KP suffers new 36 deaths due to Covid with about 800 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: As the Covid onslaught rages across the country into its third and reinforced raid, the pandemic further claims 36 new lives on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, confirmed by their health department, ARY News reported.

The new deaths reported today in the past 24-hour period in the province due to Covid-19 take the total toll to 3,310 since the viral outbreak.

In the same day today, the health department underscored that fresh 796 cases were reported in the province which means KP at the moment is embattled with 12,165 cases.

Separately on the overall Pakistani front as of today, the number of critical Covid-19 patients on oxygen reached 5,360 the previous day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief said.

“This is 57% more than during the peak last June,” he said in series of tweets.

“Alhamdulillah [we] have so far managed to cope with this huge increase because of proactively building the capacity of the entire system from oxygen production to beds,” he added.

Umar said total oxygen production capacity in Pakistan last year was 487 tons per day but it has now been increased to 798 tons. “Oxygen production has gone up from 465 tons/day last jun to 725 tons currently. We also imported 19,200 oxygen cylinders last year to ensure distribution.”

