131 more COVID deaths, 5,112 new cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 131 more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,811, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,112 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 for the same period, pushing the number of positive cases to 820,823.

Pakistan has conducted 49,099 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 5,112 persons were tested positive for the disease. Overall 11,788,126 tests have been conducted so far to detect the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 10.41 percent during the last 24 hours.

Read more: Drug regulatory approves ICU-ventilators made in pakistan

The recovery of the COVID patients is on the rise as many as 711,465have regained their health from a pandemic, with 3,272 people in the past 24 hours, while 5,360 patients are still battling for their lives at the country’s various hospitals.

On Wednesday, Pakistan-made ventilators were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the feather in its cap.

Comments

comments