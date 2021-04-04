Nurse administers two Covid doses to woman while busy on phone

In a major error, a nurse administered two shots of COVID vaccine to a woman as she remained busy on the telephone during the entire process.

The incident was reported at the primary health centre in the Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district in India.

According to local media, the family members of the woman created an uproar after they came to know regarding the discrepancy and conveyed the matter to the district magistrate and chief medical officer.

The family members told the media that Kamlesh Kumari had gone to Marhauli PHC on April 1 to get her first Covid vaccine shot where the nurse Archana ended up giving her two doses.

When Kumari inquired about two injections being given to her, Archana reprimanded her instead of apologising for the mistake, they alleged.

Read More: South Africa asks India’s Serum Institute to take back 1m COVID-19 vaccine doses: report

The family members further said that due to the double dosage of vaccination, Kumari developed mild swelling in her hand, although, no serious symptoms were reported.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that he has taken serious cognizance over the negligence and the CMO has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a fact-finding report by Saturday evening.

Comments

comments