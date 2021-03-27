Web Analytics
COVID Immunisation certificate issuance portal launched

COVID Immunisation Certificate Issuance Portal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Asad Umar on Saturday said the COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country.

The minister made this announcement through his official Twitter Handle.

 “Citizen whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting NADRA Mega Centres.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that the federal government would go ahead with ‘tough decisions’ if the coronavirus pandemic situation worsens in Pakistan.

Asad Umar asked authorities to strengthen local administrations in order to contain the coronavirus spread. He said that the federal government will have to take tough decisions if the situation further worsens in the country.

