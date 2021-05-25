KARACHI: The Sindh police on Tuesday placed barricades at different areas and roads of Karachi to restrict unnecessary movement of the public to stem the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police implementing on the Sindh govt Covid-19 lockdown orders have set up barricades on different roads of Karachi and asking reason from the public for travel.

The police also distributing masks to citizens at checkpoints.

Sindh’s Home Department issued on Tuesday a notification, restricting the unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from today to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification, the movement of vehicles will remain restricted after 8pm as people having valid reasons will be allowed to venture out.

Vehicles deployed for emergency/official duties and delivery of goods have been exempted from the restriction.

All kinds of private parties, functions and marriages at home or private places with more than ten participants have been banned.

Restaurants will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining as only home delivery, takeaway and drive-through will be allowed till midnight. All parks, including walking and jogging tracks, will also remain closed.

On Monday, a meeting of the Corona Task Force with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair decided to impose curbs on the free movement of citizens after 8pm amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

