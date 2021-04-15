Covid patient dies after ward boy allegedly cuts off oxygen supply

A COVID-19 patient has reportedly died after a ward boy allegedly cuts off oxygen supply in a state-run hospital in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

The incident took place in Shivpuri district hospital Madhya Pradesh state where a family alleged that a ward boy showed negligence by cutting off the oxygen supply to a COVID-19 patient, Surendra Sharma, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sharma’s died on Thursday morning which led the family to blame a ward boy for his death.

According to the Indian media report, three members of the hospital’s ICU staff removed Sharma’s oxygen supply on Wednesday night resulting in his death.

The family members have demanded access to the CCTV footage from inside the ICU and action against the hospital staff besides threatening not to conduct the final rites of the deceased patient.

The superintendent of the Shivpuri district hospital constituted a three-member committee of doctors to probe the allegations and directed them to submit a report within 48 hours.

The Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) told the media that the deceased was a dialysis patient and his hemoglobin had dropped. He assured that officials will check CCTV footage and look into allegations leveled by the patient’s family.

