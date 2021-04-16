‘COVID positive’ lawyer appears before CJP court

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic situation, a COVID positive lawyer on Friday appeared before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ARY News reported.

As per details, lawyer Khalid Mehmood who was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days ago appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar’s court for the hearing of the case.

Though I have been tested positive for coronavirus but appearing before the court, he was quoted as saying before the CJP.

The revelation from the lawyer created panic in the courtroom. CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer why he has appeared before the court and risking other lives. “You should have not appeared before the court in this condition.”

Read more: “I’m COVID positive, please record my statement quickly”, witness pleads court

The covid infected lawyer was asked to leave the courtroom immediately. Later, the courtroom, rostrum and files were disinfected with the anti-covid spray.

Last year, panic prevailed in the Supreme Court as lawyers who tested positive for the coronavirus had appeared before the Supreme Court.

Comments

comments