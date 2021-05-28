15 more die of Covid in Sindh as 1,252 fresh cases emerge

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in daily Covid briefing on Friday the province has conceded 1,252 fresh cases in a 24-hour period until now with 15 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

With new Covid deaths reported today, the provincial death toll has risen to 5,003 so far since the virus outbreak, said Sindh chief.

The CM also said in the past 24-hour cut-off period, there have been 15,440 tests conducted across Sindh, and out of the total cases, 780 (or 62 per cent) belong to Karachi.

On the other hand, the CM siad 572 people have posted recovery from the virus today which takes total recuperation in the province to 285,975 so far.

READ ALSO: Pakistan detects first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Separately earlier today, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant discovered in India.

The NIH spokesman said that Indian strain was found in samples the NIH received for testing. The NIH also confirmed seven cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan in the ongoing month.

The spokesperson said they were continuously monitoring different Covid variants.

Stressing that following SOPs is the first line of defence, the NIH spokesperson urged people to adhere to health guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing, to keep the deadly disease at bay.

