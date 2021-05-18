Sindh reports 1,334 Covid cases with 11 new deaths

KARACHI: Launched into its third wave, Covid-19 has Tuesday claimed 11 more lives in Sindh, taking the provincial toll to 4,835 so far, ARY News reported.

Briefing the media on the covid the Covid situation, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the province conducted 14,041 tests in the past 24-hour period which translated in 1,334 cases.

With fresh cases today, total tally the province has conceded reached 301,230 today, said CM Shah, adding that 277,669 have recovered from the virus.

Of the recoveries reported so far, 927 posted recovery from the infection jist today in the same period, he said.

However, he said, of the presently infected patients 18,725 receive medical treatment in local hospitals for Covid and other related complications.

Of the cases emerged today, he said 706 (or about 53 per cent) belong to Karachi.

