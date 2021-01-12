Sindh puts together 16-member task force to curb COVID-19 spread

KARACHI: With daily increasing cases of infections in Sindh, the provincial government has in its bid to curb COVID-19 pandemic spread put together a task force on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A 16-member intra-Sindh communication task team will put in efforts to stop the spread of Covid in its second wave, whose cases have been on the rise in the province since the outbreak.

According to the notification released to this effect, the health department has constituted a task force under the supervision of additional secretary PH Dr Manzoor Ali Wassan.

The secretary of the committee will be Ikram Sultan according to the new notification, while members from UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, USAid, PMA, and PP will also be its part.

The terms of reference (TORs) of this task force have been laid out, the notification said, as the team is set to advise and technically assist the health department of Sindh on health and population matters.

READ: Centre notifies takeover of major hospitals in Karachi, Lahore

In a separate development to have eventuated in the health sector today, the federal government has issued a notification regarding the takeover of three majors hospitals in Karachi while one in Lahore.

In a major development, the federal government has issued a notification to get administrative control of three hospitals in Karachi including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

