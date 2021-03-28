Covid vaccination certificates can be received from NADRA mega centres

KARACHI: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be received from all three mega centres of NADRA in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Director General NADRA Sindh Ajam Durrani has said that the facility has been provided at the authority’s mega centres in Karachi.

“The certificate can also be accessed at our website with the national identity card number,” NADRA official said.

“The immunisation certificate will be issued after completion of two doses of the Covid vaccine,” the official further said.

The vaccination certificate, having issuance fee of Rs 100, will show their immunsation status.

A COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide last Saturday, announced by Planning Minister Asad Umar on social media.

Umar said that the COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country.

The minister made this announcement through his official Twitter Handle.

“Citizen whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting NADRA Mega Centres.

