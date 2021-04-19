Covid-19 vaccination: Muscat launches helpline for information service

MUSCAT: The Omani Ministry of Health (MOH) has activated a new information service helpline 1144 regarding vaccination centers in Muscat Governorate, the local media reported.

According to a statement issued online to that effect by MOH, the Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat is “pleased to announce the activation of the information service of vaccination centers in the Governorate”.

It added, “The Directorate receives all your inquiries regarding the vaccination centers in the Governorate of Muscat on the number 1144 from 9 am to 2 pm throughout the blessed month of Ramadan every day except on Fridays and Saturdays.”

Separately today from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the first dedicated e-commerce free zone in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) regions, has announced the launch of 470,000 sq-ft of new facilities as part of its first stage in line with its planned schedule.

Dubai CommerCity is situated in the Umm Ramool area in Dubai, and is a AED 3.2-billion, 2.1 million sq-ft project.

The launch of the new phase includes a built-up area of over 320,000 sq-ft of offices spaces in the Business Cluster.

It also includes 145,000 sq-ft e-commerce logistics units and multi-client warehouses in the Logistics Cluster, which will be managed and operated by Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and DHL.

