Covid Vaccination: Registration begins for people above 50

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened registration for vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people of 50 years and above, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The people belong to the above-50 age-group can now get themselves be registered at 1166 to receive the code for vaccination. The person will be informed about the vaccination centre after he will get the registration code at 1166.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister’s aide on health, yesterday said that Pakistan has so far administered over 800,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who also heads National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), recently announced opening of registration for the nationals aged 50 years and above to get registered for COVID-19 vaccination from March 30.

In a Twitter message, Umar reiterated that the registration for people aged 60 and above has already been open.

He asked nationals to encourage everybody who is 50 plus to go for registration for the vaccination.

The federal government continues the coronavirus vaccination drive in phases as the stocks of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Pakistan.

Pakistan is witnessing a major surge in coronavirus cases during the third wave of the disease as the positivity rate of Covid cases rises up to 10 per cent.

