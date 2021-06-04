Over 1.61 million people vaccinated in Sindh so far, shows health data

KARACHI: As many as 1.61 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the Sindh province, data on vaccine administration released by the provincial health department showed.

According to statistics shared by the health department, so far 1,617,209 jabs of COVID vaccine have been administered to the people in the province. “Those who received their first dose included 1,169,333 followed by 447,276 of those who got their second jab,” the ministry shared.

It further shared that 914,271 doses of Sinopharm, 23,569 jabs of CanSino, 543,243 doses of SinoVac and 136,126 jabs of Astra Zeneca have so far been administered to the public.

It was further shared the province so far has a stock of 818091 COVID vaccines.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has also approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine with Asad Umar saying that there is a limited number of Pfizer’s vaccine, due to which this vaccine will be administered to Hajj pilgrims, work visa holders and people travelling abroad for higher studies.

The Planning and Development Minister said Pakistan is not the only country where people want a Covid vaccine of their choice to be administered to them but every country faces a similar issue.

Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said China is exporting most of the Covid vaccines in the world.

The minister said it is impossible to ease restrictions without vaccinating people.

