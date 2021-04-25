Pakistan purchases over 30 million COVID doses from China: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has purchased over 30 million doses of COVID vaccine from China that will soon arrive in the country to help in a drive to vaccinate its over 220 million population, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to sources privy to the development, the country has purchased 30.5 million COVID vaccine doses from three Chinese companies.

“Pakistan will purchase 20 million jabs of single-dose COVID vaccine from CanSino besides also purchasing 5.5 million doses from Sinopharm and 5 million from Sinovac,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that another Pakistan Air Force (PAF) special plane carrying 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.

The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China.

Read More: Pakistan receives another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

China previously gifted 1.5 million vaccine doses to Islamabad.

Separately in another development, three Pakistan Internationa Airlines (PIA) planes have left for the neighbouring friendly country Saturday to bring 1 million more vaccine doses.

On Thursday Pakistan had received another shipment of 500,000 doses of a SinoVac coronavirus vaccine from China.

Comments

comments