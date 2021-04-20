ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive two million doses of COVID vaccine from China by April 24, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources in the ministry of national health.

According to sources, the vaccine would start arriving in the country from April 21, and out of two million doses, 1.5 million would be purchased from China while 500,000 would be provided as a gift from the neighbouring friendly country.

“The vaccine will arrive in four phases from April 21 to 24,” they said adding that three special planes and a PIA flight would be used to bring the COVID doses from China.

The doses included 1.5 million vaccines of Sinopharm and 500,000 jabs of Sinovac.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has already begun vaccinating elderly people aged above 60-year-old and health professionals.

The country will start vaccinating people in the age group 50-59 from next week, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Saturday.

Read More: Pakistan reaches to procurement deal for China’s CoronaVac vaccine

He tweeted that the NCOC in today’s meeting decided to start vaccination of people aged from 50 to 59 from Wednesday (April 21), encouraging once again everyone to register themselves for the vaccination.

The National Command and Operation Centre started registering citizens above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination from March 30.

“Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on March 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th,” Asad Umar had tweeted.

