Covid vaccine will be free for all citizens, announces PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Wednesday that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government will be vaccinated free of cost to the Pakistani public.

In a media briefing in Islamabad today, he assured that the vaccine will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness.

The special assistant said that Rs 150 million had initially been set aside for the vaccine procurement and the amount can be further enhanced keeping in view the situation.

Provincial authorities and other relevant institutions in a meeting held today were also briefed about the national effort being made for the procurement of the vaccine, he added.

Faisal Sultan further said that said the virus positivity ratio has reached 7 to eight percent and its intensity has increased in big cities. He once again asked the people to fully comply with the SOPs to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

The SAPM also urged the nation to observe precautions while celebrating events such as weddings or Christmas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Bank on December 14 had agreed over providing funding to Pakistan for advance purchases of coronavirus vaccines.

According to sources, the World Bank had offered Pakistan providing new funds for the vaccine procurement which was reportedly rejected by Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan had requested WB to allow utilizing funds issued for Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project (PREP) for the purchase of Covid vaccine which was accepted by the World Bank.

The World Bank’s (WB) Board of Executive Directors in April had approved $153 million for Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project for Pakistan.

