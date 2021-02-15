ISLAMABAD: The federal government has opened registration for citizens falling under the age of 65 years and above for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar in his tweet said: “Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send a message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in March.”

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on February 3. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase. Sindh had been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

