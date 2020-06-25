86 more Covid-19 fatalities take Punjab death toll to 1,602

LAHORE: 1,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 71,191.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 86 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,602. Thus far, 20,262 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

1,635 fresh cases were detected after 7,731 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 453,070 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of cases, Lahore has so far reported 35,812, Nankana Sahib 276, Kasur 513, Shiekhupura 923, Rawalpindi 5,682, Jhelum 319, Attock 358,Chakwal 80, Gujranwala 2,483, Sialkot 1,856, Narowal 168, Gujrat 1,865, Hafizabad 490, Mandibahuddin 230, Multan 4,398, Khanewal 220.

Vehari has reported 335, Faisalabad 4,643, Chiniot 221, Jhang 266, Rahim Yar Khan 898, Sargodha 715, Mianwali 303, Khushab 157, Bhakkar 120, Bahawalnagar 332, Bahawalpur 1,131, Lodhran 187, DG Khan 981, Muzaffargarh 722, Rajanpur136, Layyah 268, Sahiwal516, Okara 226, and Pakpattan 121.

