An animal technician filmed the escape trick of a clever cow while unbolting the door by using just her tongue to escape cattle pen.

Vet Dan Griffiths, who works at the Paragon Advanced Breeding Veterinary Group in Penrith, Cumbria, said that Hedwig the cow had been spotted wandering in the yard of her own accord twice in the space of a few days.

Large animal technician Paul Robinson decided to keep an eye on the ‘inquisitive’ Angus-dairy cross, who is a permanent resident of the breeding centre, and soon spotted her performing her escape trick, Dailymail UK reported.

He recorded Hedwig as she looped her tongue around the handle of the bolt and pulled the bolt back before pushing the gate open and strutting away. In the clip, Hedwig can be seen peering the metal gate of her pen before bowing her head towards the bolt.

She sticks out her tongue and wraps it around the handle with great dexterity before placing the entire thing in her mouth. Hedwig then pulls her head backwards to release the bolt from its catch and nuzzles the pen door open before walking out.

The video of Hedwig, who was between 15 and 16 months old at the time, was shared on Paragon Advanced Breeding’s Facebook page last November.

