CPEC Authority Bill sails through National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Bill 2020 has been approved by the National Assembly on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the bill, the CPEC authority will comprise of a chairperson, executive director operations, and six other members.

The chairperson would be appointed for a period of four years and the time duration of the job could be extended for another four-year term.

The CPEC Authority Bill 2020 was tabled in the National Assembly in October 2020 by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. The bill was referred to the relevant standing committees of the lower house of Parliament.

It is pertinent to mention here that in October 2019, President Dr. Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance for the establishment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which later expired after completing its three-month tenure.

It aimed at accelerating the pace of CPEC related activities, finding new drivers of growth, unlocking the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.

The government decided to issue an ordinance as both the houses of the Parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, were not in session.

According to the text of the ordinance, the Prime Minister will appoint the chairperson, executive directors and members of the CPEC authority for a tenure of four years. The authority will comprise 10 members.

The chief executive of the authority will be a Grade-20 government officer.

The CPEC body having the office in the federal capital will determine further cooperation between Pakistan and China in various sectors. It will also coordinate in the Joint Working Group, according to the text of the legislation.

The body will also coordinate between provinces and ministries for the CPEC projects and will take decisions with the majority of the members, the text said.

The CPEC authority will work in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between Pakistan and China.

