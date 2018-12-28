CPEC has no ‘military’ dimensions: FO

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a bilateral economic project and has no military dimensions, said Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday.

According to details, the statement from the FO spokesperson came during a interaction with news men in the federal capital.

Referring to a report published in a section of US media alleging that the CPEC was more than an economy and trade project, it rather had military dimensions as well.

The spokesperson elucidated that the multi billion-dollar project was purely a bilateral economic venture that has assisted Pakistan in improving its economy, particularly energy and infrastructure sectors.

It is noteworthy here that a week earlier, Pakistan and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further expand cooperation in diverse fields during the 8th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of China-Pakistan- Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The development came during the 8th JCC meeting of CPEC held in Beijing, where a Pakistani delegation headed by Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar and a Chinese delegation agreed to form a framework for socio-economic progress and decided to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting review progress on different ongoing projects in Gwadar and decided to expend cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry and economics,

