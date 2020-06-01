1,124 MW hyderpower plant to be constructed under CPEC framework

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: A trilateral agreement has been signed between Islamabad and Beijing for the construction of 1,124 megawatts hydropower plant in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The details of the Kohala hydropower project was presented in a meeting of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) chaired by Energy Minister Omar Ayub.

The agreement was signed between Chinese ‘Three Gorges’ company, PPIB and the AJK government.

The Chinese company will provide an investment of Rs2.4 billion for the hydropower project to be constructed at the eastern river of Jhelum. The project will annually generate five million units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

Moreover, the PPIB officials have apprised that the construction of 102 megawatts capacity Gulpur hydropower project at Poonch river in AJK. The participants of the meeting have also agreed to support for Thar coal power project.

Comments

comments