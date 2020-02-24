CPEC leaving positive impact on Pakistan economy: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Yao Jing of China has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) leaving positive impact over the economy of Pakistan.

Addressing inaugural session of a seminar on challenges to the energy sector in Pakistan under the aegis of NEPRA, the Chinese envoy in Islamabad, said that a process of large scale reforms underway in the country.

He highlighted the special importance to reforms for development of the Pakistani economy.

Ambassador Yao Jing said that his country extending cooperation to Pakistan in all sectors, especially in the energy sector.

He vowed to fulfill the China’s promise with regard to the flagship CPEC project.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project for changing the destiny of the region, the Chinese ambassador said.

Speaking on the coronavirus outbreak in China, Mr. Yao Jing said that the situation was improving in the country. He said his country was succeeding to control and treat the lethal virus.

Earlier, chairman CPEC Authority, Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said in the seminar that work on the second phase of the CPEC has begun and the coronavirus outbreak has not halted progress on the CPEC.

