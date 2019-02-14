CPEC helped Pakistan overcome power crisis: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms (PD&R) Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said Pakistan succeeded in overcoming power crisis due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported Thursday.

Addressing a silk road ceremony, the minister said ernegy projects were paving way for foreign investment in Pakistan.

He informed the mutual coordination committee on CPEC decided to declare 2019 as ‘Industrial Year’.

Bakhtiar said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China also finalized an accord on agriculture cooperation between the two countries. While agreements regarding socio-economic development were also reached, he added.

He said CPEC business forum was also on the cards and it would be formed soon.

Bakhtiar said a foundation stone of Rashkai Economic Zone would be laid in the next six weeks. Rashakai is a small town located along the Nowshera-Mardan road, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a delegation was coming from China on Feb 24 to hold talks on social projects.

The minister stated that new power plants and clean water projects would soon be initiated in Gwadar. While master plan of Gwadar would also be completed in next six weeks, he added.

On Wednesday (Feb 13), Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing had called on Minister for Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar. Matters of mutual interest, progress and pace of work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Bakhtiar had directed the authorities to expedite work on CPEC and added that they would finalize the master plan for Gwadar soon.

