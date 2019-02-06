CPEC to create vast opportunities of economic development in Balochistan: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and development process in Gwadar would create enormous opportunities for social and economic development of the people of Baluchistan.

Talking to a delegation of legislators associated with Balochistan Awami Party, PM Imran said that the development of the people of Balochistan and equipping youth with skills was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The prime minister said that technical colleges were being built in Balochistan to equip the youth with modern technical skills. He underscored the need for utilization of solar energy to meet the energy demand in province.

The members of National Assembly apprised the prime minister about the problems of Balochistan.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal told the prime minister about difficulties of fishermen society due to construction of passage way linking expressway on East Bay. She asked the PM to widen the passage way to redress fishermen’s issues. The prime minister directed to immediately resolve the matter.

Replying to a question, PM Imran said that the federal government was fully aware of water scarcity in Balochistan and added that he was in contact with the CM Jam Kamal to resolve the issue.

