CPEC to generate job opportunities countrywide: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring development across the four provinces and it would also generate employment opportunities in the country.

He said this while talking to the senators, members of national assembly, minister and members of provincial assembly belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who called on him in Islamabad.

The speaker said the members of the national and provincial assemblies should put forth suggestions to trickle down the effects of the CPEC project at the lowest ebb. He further added that by giving legal rights and autonomy to smaller provinces, we would eliminate the deprivation of the people of smaller provinces.

Asad Qaiser said that masses had elected the government to bring welfare in their lives, to create peaceful society and to improve the economy of the country.

He said the nation had rendered a lot of sacrifice in the war against terrorism and there was not a single home in KP, which was not affected economically and socially by the war against terrorism.

On this occasion, Minister of Finance KP Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra briefed the participants about the Net Hydel Profit which was rewarded to KP. The participants also mentioned that KP had a lot of tourist places and it needed the attention of the federal as well as the provincial government.

