322 killed, over 18,000 phones snatched in Karachi during Jan-Oct 2020: CPLC report

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Thursday released a report on street crimes committed in the first 10 months of 2020 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 322 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids. More than 30,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which 1,845 were recovered by the police.

The citizens were deprived of 18,000 cellphones during this period. 1.885 were recovered and handed over to their owners, the report reads.

1,300 four-wheeler vehicles were either snatched or stolen from the metropolis in the first 10 months of the current year. The police recovered 281 vehicles.

Furthermore, seventeen extortion money cases, two kidnappings for ransom and one bank dacoity were reported during the said period in Karachi.

Last week, the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers had that a ‘most wanted’ street criminal, Abid Ali alias Dada has been arrested during a joint raid with Karachi police.

Abid Ali alias Dada was allegedly involved in different incidents of dacoity and robbery, had said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The accused was arrested with the help of a CCTV footage which showed him and his accomplice while looting citizens in Azam Basti.

