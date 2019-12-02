CPLC report shows surge in Karachi street crimes during November 2019

KARACHI: Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Monday released its monthly crime statistics report, showing the authorities have failed to overcome criminal activities in the business hub of the country, Karachi, during the month of November 2019, ARY NEWS reported.

The report revealed that overall 138 four-wheeler were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month. The authorities remained successful in recovering 50 of these vehicles.

The snatching and stealing of two-wheeler vehicles remained higher as the committee said an overall 2898 of such incidents were reported from the city during the month of November. Only 414 two-wheeler vehicles could be recovered in action taken from the authorities.

Overall, 4859 incidents of citizen being deprived of their mobiles phones from the city were reported during the month and only 414 of them could be recovered during law enforcing authorities’ action.

The past month also witnessed incidents of extortion as six cases of it were reported with the authorities. A kidnapping for ransom case was also reported from the city in the month, the committee said without elaborating if these cases were resolved or not.

In May 2019, the CPLC released its monthly crime statistics report showing that 40 people lost their lives and 6177 deprived of valuables during the month of April.

The crime rate has significantly surged in April 2019 as 40 people were killed in different incidents, whereas 132 vehicles were stolen and snatched from the different areas of the metropolis.

According to the report, overall 2446 motorcycles were stolen and snatched, as well as 3599 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals.

Four extortion cases were reported during the month, whereas, in different incidents, 40 people were murdered, the report said.

