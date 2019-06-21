CPPA seeks 21 paisa per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has recommended the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase electricity tariff by 21 Paisa per unit for consumers, ARY News reported on Friday.

NEPRA will make a final decision on the request of CPPA after the meeting on June 26, said sources.

According to the CPPA, 26.69 percent of electricity from water and 12.12 percent of electricity from coal were generated in May. 16.32 percent electricity from local gas and 28.76 percent of electricity from imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was generated.

Sources further reveal that if NEPRA okays CPPA request the electricity prices will be increased in the favour of fuel adjustment from May.

ReadPower Division claims zero shortfall of electricity in country More:

Earlier in May, the federal government had accepted the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of increasing electricity and gas prices in the country.

The consumers will pay Rs340 billion in three years for electricity and gas. The government has also agreed to make the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) an autonomous body to set electricity prices.

Comments

comments