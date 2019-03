SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continued crackdown on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday as residences of dozens of party activists were raided and offices and other buildings of the organisation were sealed by the Indian authorities.

District magistrates of the majority of the districts in the valley ordered sealing all institutions and properties linked to the JI. Police said they only assisted the magistrates in sealing the properties.

In Srinagar, homes of Jamaat activists and offices of the organisation were sealed in Barzulla and Bemina. In Ganderbal district one office was sealed. In Baramulla three establishments were sealed and one in Kupwara.

Three offices of the organisation were sealed in Shopian, Kulgam and Pampore areas of southern Kashmir since Friday evening. A team of police and revenue officials sealed the district office of the JI in Alyalpora, Shopian.

Another district office of the outfit, according to the official, was sealed in Kulgam district.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the resolution adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and condemned the Indian terrorism.

In a tweet, Qureshi said, “The OIC resolution has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir calling it central to regional peace and has condemned Indian terrorism in Kashmir.”

“The OIC, recognising Pakistan’s right to self defence, denounced Indian aggression. I congratulate the nation on this success,” he continued.

