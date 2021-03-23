Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three including Rangers personnel injured in Khairpur cracker attack

cracker attack rangers vehicle khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least three persons including Rangers personnel were injured in a cracker attack on a Rangers’ vehicle in Khairpur city of Sindh province on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The assailants have hurled a cracker on a Rangers vehicle near Barr Chowk of the city, leaving three wounded in the attack.

The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical treatment. Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh took notice of the incident and sought details from the senior superintendent police (SSP) Khairpur.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

CAA notifies promotion of senior officers, employees

Pakistan

Six more schools in Attock closed after emergence of COVID-19 cases

Pakistan

US President congratulates Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day

International

Thousands evacuated in Australia’s worst flooding in almost half a century

[X] Close