KHAIRPUR: At least three persons including Rangers personnel were injured in a cracker attack on a Rangers’ vehicle in Khairpur city of Sindh province on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The assailants have hurled a cracker on a Rangers vehicle near Barr Chowk of the city, leaving three wounded in the attack.

The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical treatment. Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh took notice of the incident and sought details from the senior superintendent police (SSP) Khairpur.

