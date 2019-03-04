ISLAMABAD: Giving credit to Parliament, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) resolutions condemning Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir endorsed the unanimous resolution passed by the Joint sitting of the house.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Indian atrocities and state terrorism in occupied Kashmir had exposed before the entire world. He said that Muslims also live in Israel, hence could it be the member of OIC? The minister further said that if Israel could not be the member of OIC, so how could India? The minister said it has been New Delhi’s longstanding desire to become member of the OIC by using Muslim population living in India.

He told the session that Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj was being questioned in her country over attending the OIC meeting.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they had achieved their goals by abstaining the OIC session held in Abu Dhabi.

Read More: OIC resolution endorses Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir: Qureshi

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on March 3, had said that the resolution adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi had endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and condemned the Indian terrorism.

In a tweet message, Qureshi had said, “The OIC resolution has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir calling it central to regional peace and has condemned Indian terrorism in Kashmir.”

Comments

comments