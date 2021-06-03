Web Analytics
Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl

Ahmad Shahzad

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad who is now a father to a baby girl!

Shahzad shared the heartening news with fans and followers on Twitter late on Tuesday with a tweet that read, “Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great.”

The post was met with congratulatory messages from Shahzad’s colleagues and friends on and off the field, with players like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Kamran Akmal among others.

“Bohat bohat Mubarak ho . Lucky boy,” wrote Ahmad Shahid while Sarfaraz commented, “Mashallah mubarak ho bhai.”

Shadab also left a message for his fellow team player, writing, “MashAllah boht mubarak ho Ahmed bhai.”

“Ma Shaa Allah many many congratulations to you and your family. Allah Naseeb achy Kare Ameen,” said Kamran Akmal.

Ahmad Shahzad is married to Sana Ahmad since 2015 and the couple also has a four-year-old son.

Here’s extending our heartiest prayers and good wishes for Ahmed and his growing family!

