Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad who is now a father to a baby girl!

Shahzad shared the heartening news with fans and followers on Twitter late on Tuesday with a tweet that read, “Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great.”

Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 2, 2021

The post was met with congratulatory messages from Shahzad’s colleagues and friends on and off the field, with players like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Kamran Akmal among others.

Bohat bohat Mubarak ho . Lucky boy 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 2, 2021

“Bohat bohat Mubarak ho . Lucky boy,” wrote Ahmad Shahid while Sarfaraz commented, “Mashallah mubarak ho bhai.”

Mashallah mubarak ho bhai 😍 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 2, 2021

Shadab also left a message for his fellow team player, writing, “MashAllah boht mubarak ho Ahmed bhai.”

MashAllah boht mubarak ho Ahmed bhai — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 2, 2021

“Ma Shaa Allah many many congratulations to you and your family. Allah Naseeb achy Kare Ameen,” said Kamran Akmal.

Ma Shaa Allah many many congratulations to you and family.Allah Naseeb achy Kare Ameen — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 2, 2021

Ahmad Shahzad is married to Sana Ahmad since 2015 and the couple also has a four-year-old son.

Here’s extending our heartiest prayers and good wishes for Ahmed and his growing family!

Comments

comments