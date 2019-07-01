Now it is crime to carry ‘Naswar’ on airplane

KARACHI: Carrying ‘Naswar’ during a plane journey has been declared a crime, which will meet a strict action, as per the notifications issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Anti-narcotics Force (ANF).

As per details, all Arab countries in the Middle East have included Naswar in the list of narcotics. Following the lead, the CAA and ANF also proclaimed carrying Naswar during the flight as an offense. In the case of noncompliance, strict action will be taken against the offender, the notification read.

The authorities issued notifications and pasted posters at airports in this regard.

Sources said CAA and ANF will also run a special campaign for the awareness of Haj pilgrims.

In 2018, a number of Pakistanis were arreseted in Iraq for consuimg Naswar.

Naswār, also called nās or nasvay, is powdered tobacco consumed mostly in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

