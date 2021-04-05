Criminal who presented fake death certificate to avoid jail caught after 15 years

After the accident, the organizers of the fair were booked by the police but the prime accused, Singh, who was given a life sentence by the Supreme Court, failed to appear before the court and was declared an absconder.

According to police officials, the accused came out of jail on parole for a few days in 2004 and despite the passing of the scheduled day, Singh did not appear before the court. Following this, police launched a manhunt to nab the criminal but in vain.

Later, the family members of Singh furnished his death certificate in the court through an advocate and in accordance with the order, police stopped investigation regarding the same.

“A few days ago, IG Praveen Kumar got information regarding Aniraj Singh and on the basis of reliable inputs, the police team conducted raids in several places. After a few days of search, police arrested Singh from Mahavirpur village. Almost 16 years of absconding, Singh lived Gurugram, Noida, Meerut, Rudrapur and he changed his name to avoid arrest,” an official said.

“A pistol, live cartridges have been seized from him. During interrogation, it was found that to avoid life imprisonment, he had made a fake death certificate and was working as a security guard in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur with his wife and children.