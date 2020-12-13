Criminals hack ATM to loot Rs 3.3 million in Peshawar   

PESHAWAR: Unidentified men on Sunday hacked the system of an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Peshawar to withdraw an amount of over Rs 3.3 million, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the accused used a laptop to hack the system of the ATM and withdrew an amount of Rs 33,40,000 from it. “They successfully fled after skimming ATM machine at a Peshawar bank,” the police said.

The manager of the bank while commenting on the entire episode said that although a private security guard was posted at the bank, however, he was sleeping when the incident occurred.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have successfully unearthed such gangs in the past as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) traced a similar group involved in the hacking of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Rawalpindi on September 25.

The FIA launched an investigation into the matter after receiving numerous complaints of cash transfers from the bank accounts of the consumers.

Read more: FIA arrests key member of bank account hackers’ team

The initial investigation revealed that a gang of five people including two government employees are involved in transferring cash from the accounts of people after hacking the ATMs. The gang is operating from Rawalpindi.

The suspects have been traced by the FIA and two of them are working in government offices. The sources have said that cases would be registered against the gang.

